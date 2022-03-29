Gov. McMaster proposes more money for S.C. schools

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina schools will get more money under Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget, one that the House has passed as part of its budget.

It changes the formula for how money is divided among districts across the state. McMaster says it would simplify things.

The governor says each district would receive more money from the upcoming state budget than they did in the current budget.

How much money each gets would be based on the statewide average student-to-teacher ratio. The proposal also increases the money allocated to schools for students living with disabilities and in poverty, and raises the statewide minimum teacher salary by $4,000.

According to the governor, the average district will get 5.6% more and no district would get less money.(Source: WBTV)

“We’re simplifying the formula, we’re raising the pay schedule, and we’re providing for easy-to-understand, quick accountability and information on a dashboard that will be prepared by and handled by the state,” McMaster said.

Patrick Kelly of the Palmetto State Teachers Association says they support this focus on transparency and the increased money for schools that teach a greater number of students living in poverty and with disabilities.

“But again, the devil’s in the details. The total pie has to be big enough to where the slice that each district gets is going to be enough to meet the needs of their students,” Kelly said.

The S.C. State Senate is debating their budget over the next several weeks, but McMaster said he believes they’ll also include the changes.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

