First Alert Thursday: Widespread rain and a few strong storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool temperatures and more clouds develop for Tuesday, with warmer temperatures returning for Wednesday. Thursday will be our best chance for rain, with a few strong storms possible.

Partly to mostly cloudy for Tuesday, with below-average temperatures.

Warmer for Wednesday, with 70s returning.

First Alert Thursday: Scattered rain and a few strong storms develop.

Tonight will feature increasing clouds, with cold overnight low temperatures in the mid-30s around Charlotte, and upper 20s in the mountains.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will develop for Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The NC mountains will be chilly, with high temperatures only in the 40s.

First Alert Thursday (WBTV)

Wednesday will start our warming trend, with high temperatures getting back into the lower 70s. A few spotty rain showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through the Carolinas.

Thursday is our First Alert Day, as it’s our highest chance for rain and a few strong storms. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain mild for Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Pleasant weather returns for Friday and the weekend, with highs around 70 degrees.

Stay weather aware for Thursday,

