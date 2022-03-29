Filing cabinet, mattresses, crack pipes found in trash sweeps at N.C. waterfalls

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A filing cabinet, mattresses, crack pipes and a pickup truckload of construction debris are among the items that were found during a trash sweep at waterfalls in North Carolina.

The second annual Waterfall Sweep, hosted by Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina happened on March 26, 2022.

While final numbers are still coming in from individual reports around the state, tallies are below from the Waterfall Keeper crews at 11 waterfalls and trailheads in Western North Carolina on Saturday.

Total number of volunteers at these 11 sites: 49

Total volunteer hours worked at all sites reported so far: 189

Total gallons of trash removed at these 11 sites: 2,430

Trash removed at these 11 sites include mattresses, tires, a filing cabinet, two televisions, two crack pipes, a pickup truckload of construction debris and dog poop bags among other items.

“I really enjoyed being out there,” said Olivia Rudolph, 15, Senior Patrol Leader at Scouts BSA Troop 219G, who cleaned up Shacktown Falls. “The waterfall is nice and the scenery is beautiful, but I’m disappointed that people don’t take care of the area. It’s not right, I want to make it right.”

Other leaders of Waterfall Sweep crews were the Mainspring Conservation Trust, Asheville Lesbian Social Club, and Scouts BSA Troop 219 for girls.

“Our waterfalls and trails are too precious to let go to waste and be trashed,” said Kevin Adams, executive director and founder of Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina and author of nine books, including North Carolina Waterfalls. “We want to give a heartfelt thanks to all our volunteers and community organizations who took the time to clean up our many waterfalls and trails. We are extremely grateful!”

As the number of people visiting public parks, forests, and trails, education is becoming increasingly key to preserving and protecting public lands and waterfalls.

Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina is hoping to fill the enormous gaps between new hikers and waterfall chasers and proper outdoor etiquette.

“We hope that when people see our volunteers making efforts to pick up trash from our waterfalls and exercise caution while visiting these treasures by not climbing rocks or going to the tops of waterfalls or trampling delicate ecosystems, we hope it makes them see the immense value of taking care of these beautiful treasures and environments,” said Kevin Adams.

The Waterfall Sweep was the second annual large-scale event for Waterfall Keepers of NC, which only was founded in Nov. 2020.

To learn more, please visit the website at waterfallkeepersofnc.org.

