Cool temperatures for Tuesday afternoon, First Alert for rain on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are struggling this afternoon. There won’t be a lot of sun and highs won’t make it out of the 50s for many of us.

Cool today

70s return tomorrow

Rain arrives on Thursday

We are trapped in a cool air mass today. Highs will be in the upper 50s but no rain is expected. Tomorrow will be notably milder as we get closer to 70 in the afternoon. There is just a stray shower chance through midweek.

The next cold front will approach on Thursday. Showers will move in during the morning commute and last through at least the first half of the day. The timing is good for a lower severe weather threat so this will mainly be a rain event. Just stray showers will be left around later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There's a pretty high severe weather threat for the Deep South tomorrow. By the time it gets to us on Thursday, the severe threat is much lower - but we are still looking at rain. pic.twitter.com/Z98MUw2Vql — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) March 29, 2022

We will clear and dry out for Friday and the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s again. Rain chances are low all weekend long.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

