Cloudy, cooler for Tuesday; First Alert for rain on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be cloudier and cooler today with afternoon readings in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for most neighborhoods.

More clouds, less wind, cooler temps today

First Alert Thursday: rain and thunderstorms

Nice pattern for Friday and the weekend

The gusty breezes from the past several days will be much lower today; however, the pollen count remains very high.

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight and there may be a stray shower in spots late, with lows in the low to middle 40s.

Wednesday will start with clouds and perhaps even a few spotty showers. But as a warm front lifts northward across the Carolinas, the clouds should break for some sunshine during the afternoon hours, allowing for warmer temperatures. How quickly the clouds break will determine how warm we get. Right now, I’m forecasting highs near 70 degrees, but it could be a few degrees cooler or warmer depending on clouds and if any showers flare up during the afternoon.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking a strong upper-level disturbance moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley, prompting our next First Alert. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, though the risk for severe weather looks low at this time.

Most of the rain looks to fall during the morning and midday hours and so the early commute Thursday will likely be impacted. Even with clouds and rain in the forecast, highs on Thursday will make a run into the mid-70s.

Here's what you need to know about Thursday's FIRST ALERT. Greatest impact will probably be the wet roads we have to drive on Wednesday morning / midday around the #CLT region. Severe weather risk for much of the @wbtv_news area looks low. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2MKwWA51qI — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 29, 2022

Friday and the weekend will bring more sunshine than clouds and rain chances appear low. High temperatures all three days will rise to within a couple of degrees of 70 degrees

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

