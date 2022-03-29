NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cloudy, cooler for Tuesday; First Alert for rain on Thursday

The gusty breezes from the past several days will be much lower today; however, the pollen count remains very high.
The gusty breezes from the past several days will be much lower today; however, the pollen count remains very high.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’ll be cloudier and cooler today with afternoon readings in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for most neighborhoods.

  • More clouds, less wind, cooler temps today
  • First Alert Thursday: rain and thunderstorms
  • Nice pattern for Friday and the weekend

The gusty breezes from the past several days will be much lower today; however, the pollen count remains very high.

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight and there may be a stray shower in spots late, with lows in the low to middle 40s.

Wednesday will start with clouds and perhaps even a few spotty showers. But as a warm front lifts northward across the Carolinas, the clouds should break for some sunshine during the afternoon hours, allowing for warmer temperatures. How quickly the clouds break will determine how warm we get. Right now, I’m forecasting highs near 70 degrees, but it could be a few degrees cooler or warmer depending on clouds and if any showers flare up during the afternoon.

Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking a strong upper-level disturbance moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley, prompting our next First Alert. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, though the risk for severe weather looks low at this time.

Most of the rain looks to fall during the morning and midday hours and so the early commute Thursday will likely be impacted. Even with clouds and rain in the forecast, highs on Thursday will make a run into the mid-70s.

Friday and the weekend will bring more sunshine than clouds and rain chances appear low. High temperatures all three days will rise to within a couple of degrees of 70 degrees

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

Futurecast First Alert
First Alert: Tracking rain, storms, and gusty winds for your Thursday
First Alert: Tracking rain, storms, and gusty winds for your Thursday
First Alert: Tracking rain, storms, and gusty winds for your Thursday
Thursday is a First Alert Day but the risk for severe weather is low.
Low clouds stubborn to break Wednesday; First Alert for Thursday showers, storms
Low clouds stubborn to break Wednesday; First Alert for Thursday showers, storms
Low clouds stubborn to break Wednesday; First Alert for Thursday showers, storms
Futurecast Rain
First Alert Thursday: Widespread rain with possible strong storms