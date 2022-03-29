NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Baby hospitalized with serious injuries after apartment fire in east Charlotte

Several residents said it all started with one tenant acting strangely and threatening people.
A call to police about a man with a knife ended with an apartment going up in flames and a baby in the hospital.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A call to police about a man with a knife ended with an apartment building catching fire.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, police called them to a two-alarm fire at the Heritage Park Apartments off East W.T. Harris Boulevard, in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, a baby girl was taken to the hospital with injuries from burns.

MEDIC classified those injuries as life threatening.

“The child was burned pretty bad so all you can do at this point is pray that she recovers,” George Scott, who lives in the building, told WBTV.

Another resident who lives at the complex said it all started with concern over another tenant acting strangely and threatening other tenants.

Scott says several of them have had to call police regarding this tenant in the past.

John Harris said he called the police when he spotted a fellow tenant walking around the parking lot with a knife, shouting and threatening people.

According to Harris, shortly after police showed up, the man went back into his apartment and that’s when they saw flames a short time later.

“I’ve been talking to police and saying something is going to happen,” Harris said. “Something is going to happen to that man or baby or somebody.”

Fire department officials said it took 46 firefighters and they had the flames knocked down in about 15 minutes.

Chris Morgan, who lives next door to the affected unit, said he woke up to first responders kicking down his door and dragging him to safety.

“I don’t really know what happened cause I was in the bed sleeping and they drug me,” Morgan said.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw one man put in handcuffs before later being put into an ambulance and taken away.

Police could not confirm whether that man is facing charges or whether the disturbance and the fire are connected.

The Red Cross is helping 16 people from 8 damaged units with food, clothing and shelter.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

The suspect fled on foot after the collision.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
‘I’m looking forward to feeling safe:’ CMS students describe walking through new body scanners
On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it would be installing body scanners
The garden will provide a food source and an activity for families staying at the shelter.
Social workers creating fruit and vegetable garden at Charlotte hotel-turned-homeless shelter