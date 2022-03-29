Baby hospitalized with serious injuries after apartment fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A call to police about a man with a knife ended with an apartment building catching fire.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, police called them to a two-alarm fire at the Heritage Park Apartments off East W.T. Harris Boulevard, in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, a baby girl was taken to the hospital with injuries from burns.

MEDIC classified those injuries as life threatening.

“The child was burned pretty bad so all you can do at this point is pray that she recovers,” George Scott, who lives in the building, told WBTV.

Another resident who lives at the complex said it all started with concern over another tenant acting strangely and threatening other tenants.

Scott says several of them have had to call police regarding this tenant in the past.

John Harris said he called the police when he spotted a fellow tenant walking around the parking lot with a knife, shouting and threatening people.

According to Harris, shortly after police showed up, the man went back into his apartment and that’s when they saw flames a short time later.

“I’ve been talking to police and saying something is going to happen,” Harris said. “Something is going to happen to that man or baby or somebody.”

Fire department officials said it took 46 firefighters and they had the flames knocked down in about 15 minutes.

Chris Morgan, who lives next door to the affected unit, said he woke up to first responders kicking down his door and dragging him to safety.

“I don’t really know what happened cause I was in the bed sleeping and they drug me,” Morgan said.

A WBTV crew on the scene saw one man put in handcuffs before later being put into an ambulance and taken away.

Police could not confirm whether that man is facing charges or whether the disturbance and the fire are connected.

The Red Cross is helping 16 people from 8 damaged units with food, clothing and shelter.

