Charlotte city workers ask for wage increase, overtime pay ahead of council meeting

Despite their concerns being brought up during public comment, the council did not address or vote on the matter.
Workers have asked for a 10-percent wage increase and daily overtime pay.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City workers rallied outside of the government center Monday evening pushing for higher pay.

Charlotte City Workers Union members are asking for a 10-percent wage increase and daily overtime pay.

“Thank God I have a second job at night,” city employee Rory Pegram said. “That helps pay the rest of my bills. Sometimes I don’t know what I’m going to eat...we work hard to take care of the city. All we ask is for you to look out for us.”

Many workers said that they are struggling to raise kids, pay rent and simply make ends meet.

The council did not address or vote on the workers’ concerns Monday night, despite the issue coming up during public comment.

However, the union says that it has talked to city council members in other settings and plans to continue those conversations.

