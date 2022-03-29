Catawba College Chiefs Club touts fundraising milestone

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Chiefs Club has received an unprecedented amount of gift revenue and reached a record number of members and gifts. They recorded over $200,000 during the 2021-2022 membership drive and eclipsed 715 memberships and gifts. This is the second time surpassing the 700-member mark in its history.

“Raising an all-time record in Chiefs Club revenue with over $200,000 is a testament to our organization activating its greatest asset, the loyal supporters of Catawba College Athletics,” said Tommy Readling ‘10, Chiefs Club President. “Our alumni and business leaders in the community stepped up with extraordinary gifts.”

This year there are also 295 new members – another impressive number for the Club.

“We are incredibly pleased with the success our Catawba Chiefs Club has had over the past five years,” said Jeff Childress, Associate Athletics Director for Development/Director of the Catawba Chiefs Club. “The Club’s success is a

direct result of the efforts of past Chiefs Club presidents and board members who keep Catawba Athletics visible in our community. We are fortunate to have many loyal and generous supporters.”

The Catawba Chiefs Club supports over 100 athletic scholarships, athletic facilities, and team needs. The organization recently celebrated its 45th year of existence.

“President Dr. David Nelson, Vice President of Development Meg Dees, and Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan have provided such positive momentum to the college’s athletic programs,” said Readling. “The recent upgrades to our facilities ranging from Shuford Stadium to Newman Park, it is easy to show potential donors how gifts to the Chiefs Club directly impact the lives of our student-athletes.”

For information on how to join the Catawba Chiefs Club or to support student athletes, please visit www.catawba.edu/chiefsclub or call 704-637-4474. The Chiefs Club will begin their 2022-2023 membership campaign on June 1st.

