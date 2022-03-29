NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College Chiefs Club touts fundraising milestone

Record number of members and record gifts
The Catawba Chiefs Club supports over 100 athletic scholarships, athletic facilities, and team...
The Catawba Chiefs Club supports over 100 athletic scholarships, athletic facilities, and team needs. The organization recently celebrated its 45th year of existence.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Chiefs Club has received an unprecedented amount of gift revenue and reached a record number of members and gifts. They recorded over $200,000 during the 2021-2022 membership drive and eclipsed 715 memberships and gifts. This is the second time surpassing the 700-member mark in its history.

“Raising an all-time record in Chiefs Club revenue with over $200,000 is a testament to our organization activating its greatest asset, the loyal supporters of Catawba College Athletics,” said Tommy Readling ‘10, Chiefs Club President. “Our alumni and business leaders in the community stepped up with extraordinary gifts.”

This year there are also 295 new members – another impressive number for the Club.

“We are incredibly pleased with the success our Catawba Chiefs Club has had over the past five years,” said Jeff Childress, Associate Athletics Director for Development/Director of the Catawba Chiefs Club. “The Club’s success is a

direct result of the efforts of past Chiefs Club presidents and board members who keep Catawba Athletics visible in our community. We are fortunate to have many loyal and generous supporters.”

The Catawba Chiefs Club supports over 100 athletic scholarships, athletic facilities, and team needs. The organization recently celebrated its 45th year of existence.

“President Dr. David Nelson, Vice President of Development Meg Dees, and Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan have provided such positive momentum to the college’s athletic programs,” said Readling. “The recent upgrades to our facilities ranging from Shuford Stadium to Newman Park, it is easy to show potential donors how gifts to the Chiefs Club directly impact the lives of our student-athletes.”

For information on how to join the Catawba Chiefs Club or to support student athletes, please visit www.catawba.edu/chiefsclub or call 704-637-4474. The Chiefs Club will begin their 2022-2023 membership campaign on June 1st.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

The suspect fled on foot after the collision.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
Plaza Midwood business owners hold meeting to discuss recent violence
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
4 students, 1 other person injured in school bus crash involving cars in Mooresville
‘I’m looking forward to feeling safe:’ CMS students describe walking through new body scanners
On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it would be installing body scanners
The garden will provide a food source and an activity for families staying at the shelter.
Social workers creating fruit and vegetable garden at Charlotte hotel-turned-homeless shelter