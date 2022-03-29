NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million

About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California...
About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California authorities.(California Highway Patrol)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in California recovered 35 luxury cars after a two-month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases of the vehicles from area dealerships. The total value of the cars stolen is estimated to be about $2.3 million.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they served a warrant in the San Fernando Valley, where investigators recovered the stolen vehicles. The makes of the vehicles stolen include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

Caption

Along with the recovered vehicles, police arrested one suspect, and seized a firearm and an indoor marijuana grow operation involving 400 plants, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was not named and no charges were mentioned.

The investigation, which concluded March 24, was conducted by California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 323-644-9550.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park HS to forfeit all 2021-22 football games due to ineligible player violation
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
The crash happened on the northbound side of I-85 near Concord Mills and Bruton Smith boulevards.
Medic: One killed, one injured in I-85 crash near Concord Mills
Around 11:52 a.m., Mecklenburg EMS said they responded to a shooting call on Franklin Avenue...
17-year-old boy killed shot and killed in North Charlotte
Harriet Emmagean Cowan faces several charges.
72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

Latest News

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Kyleen Waltman
Woman mauled by dogs on life support continues to fight for her life, family says
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock’s 1st show since Will Smith slapped him begins
The suspect fled on foot after the collision.
Armed robbery suspect arrested after crashing in west Charlotte