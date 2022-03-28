Warmer weather this week as winds calm down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild, dry conditions will continue for the start of the week, and we’ll finally get rid of those gusty winds.

Tonight: Clear & cold

Monday: Sunny & pleasant

Tuesday: Quiet & slightly cooler.

More sunshine and pleasant conditions can be expected for the start of the week. We’ll warm into the 70s and 80s before our next round of rain heads our way on Thursday. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with occasional wind gusts up to 25mph. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to 30s across the piedmont. Monday stays dry and mild with mostly skies and highs in the 60s. On Tuesday, a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain Chance this week (WBTV)

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking a strong upper-level disturbance moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley, this will bring rain into our area and possibly some rumbles of thunder; the risk for severe weather looks low at this time.

Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 70s. We will wrap up the week sunny and mild on Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Next weekend we’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day Saturday with highs near 70 degrees.

On Sunday there will be a chance for scattered showers otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

