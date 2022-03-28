Wall falls on man, killing him after crane hits part of construction in Concord, officials say
The situation happened at a construction site on Aviation Boulevard in Concord.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A wall fell on a man, killing him after a crane hit a part of construction in Concord on March 24, a police report read.
The situation happened at a construction site on Aviation Boulevard in Concord.
Concord Police say a crane hit a concrete support, causing a wall to fall on a man at the site.
This man was identified as 31-year-old Jose Rodriguez Rios. He died from the impact, but officials have not provided any other information about how this happened.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.