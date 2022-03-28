Three Rivers Land Trust hires Director of Development

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -With continuous efforts to conserve local lands for future generations to enjoy, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has made an addition to their staff. Recently, Andrew Younger was hired as the Director of Development of Three Rivers Land Trust.

TRLT Executive Director, Travis Morehead, states, “We are thrilled about Andrew joining our team. His position is a new role at TRLT, so we are excited to see how he can make an impact in our efforts to conserve land in our 15-county region.”

Andrew completed his undergraduate degree at Portland State University and graduate school at Griffith University in Queensland, Australia. He is Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) accredited and has nearly a decade of experience working as a philanthropic professional. Born in Alaska and raised in Oregon, he spent much of his youth chasing salmon on the Oregon coast and hiking the rugged mountains of the Pacific Northwest. His upbringing shaped his passion for the outdoors and his belief in conservation. Younger currently lives in Lexington, NC with his wife and two children. In his free time he enjoys running, fishing/boating, hiking and spending time with his family exploring the beautiful NC countryside.

In Andrew’s role as the Director of Development at Three Rivers Land Trust, he will be working with individuals and businesses alike to further the mission of Three Rivers in conserving local lands. “I’m absolutely thrilled about joining the TRLT team. This role is the perfect blend of what I like to do professionally, and what I care about personally- but more than that, TRLT is a phenomenal organization and I feel privileged to have opportunity to connect people with its mission and vision,” states Younger.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

