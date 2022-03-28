NC DHHS Flu
Temps bounce around before Thursday’s First Alert

Rain will begin to overtake the WBTV viewing area early Thursday morning and move to the east. Our best chance for rain will be the first half of Thursday.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We begin the week with early spring weather, but it will feel more like summer by midweek

  • High pollen levels
  • Big warm-up on Wednesday
  • Rain on Thursday

We start the week with almost average temperatures. Then we will leave average behind! Highs will be in the mid 60s today before we fall back to the upper 50s tomorrow. No rain is expected either day.

A surge of warm air will move into the picture on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s as clouds increase out ahead of the next system. That system is the one which will bring our next First Alert on Thursday. Rain will begin to overtake the WBTV viewing area early in the morning and move to the east. Our best chance for rain will be the first half of Thursday. That is good timing if you don’t want to deal with severe weather. While storms can’t be ruled out, the time of day could certainly work in our favor for a lower chance for severe storms.

Friday and the weekend should be a bit calmer. We will enjoy the sun and temperatures in the low 70s on Friday. We will remain in the low 70s with relatively low rain chances through the weekend.

Make it a great Monday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

