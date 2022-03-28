NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury Police investigating shooting

At least one shot on West D. Avenue
Salisbury Shooting West D Ave
Salisbury Shooting West D Ave(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was shot at a house in Salisbury on Sunday night. Police are investigating the incident.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of West D Avenue. Police responded to a house n the corner of D Avenue and 2nd Street just before 10:00 p.m.

A reporter with WBTV saw crime scene tape wrapped around a house at that intersection. Several police cars and the Crime Scene unit were parked at the house.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

