Salisbury High project prepares students for the future of video game design with help from Catawba College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury High School (SHS) is using video games, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in English Language Arts (ELA) classes with some help from Catawba College.

SHS students were tasked with creating their own video games, giving them hands-on experience creating and developing the setting, characters and plot. Then, they worked in groups to select the best ideas and created the cover art, a sales pitch video, game trailer, storyboard and original artwork for their proposed games.

Using AR, the students shared their projects with the rest of the school, and those students voted on their favorite projects. On the final day of the project, students rotated through several stations to experience the future of game design by participating in a VR experience.

The project was implemented in several classrooms that also serve exceptional students (those with Individualized Education Plans) and English Language Learners. In addition to focusing on academic and technology skills, it also emphasized interpersonal skills such as creativity, leadership, teamwork, civility, work ethic, communication and problem-solving.

“This activity was a way to engage students by appealing to their interests and allowing them to work in cooperative groups to showcase their unique skills, experiences and intelligence,” said SHS Instructional Technology Facilitator Eden Sloop.

Staff members and fellow students were blown away by the final results. “When you don’t put kids in a box, their minds go wild,” said SHS teacher Kelly Goodman. Sloop added that they hope this project might spark an interest that leads to future careers for their students. “Because we’re training them for jobs that don’t exist yet, we have to be open-minded and let them create because they will be creating the jobs of the future,” she said.

Catawba College has come alongside SHS to open doors for students to do just that. Teams who worked on the winning projects won a trip to Catawba College for an enhanced learning experience in the Greg and Missie Alcorn Digital Learning Lab. Librarians Earl Givens and Amanda Bosch, and Learning Technology and Systems Specialist Jeff Bostian and Library Instructional Technologist Zach Trivett guided them through hands-on opportunities with state-of-the-art equipment.

The students rotated through stations where the professors provided a more in-depth experience with VR technology and worked with the other cutting-edge technologies in the lab. The students also went on a tour of the college’s campus and library.

“We enjoyed hosting SHS students in the Alcorn Digital Learning Lab and working with students in design thinking as they explored 3D printing, laser engraver designing, and explored virtual worlds using the Quest 2 headsets,” said Bosch. “We hope this experience inspires them to continue problem-solving with a design mindset and creative thinking strategies. We look forward to continuing to partner with local K-12 teachers so more students in our community may have these types of unique experiences.”

SHS’s partnership with Catawba College has been years in the making. This project continues a collaboration that began during the 2018-2019 school year. The original project included a “Shark Tank”-style sales pitch with Catawba faculty.

