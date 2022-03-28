The Rowan Chamber will feature a healthcare program at the Power-In-Partnership breakfast

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two familiar faces will be the headliners at the next Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast program hosted by the Rowan Chamber at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury.

The Rowan Chamber will feature a healthcare program at the Power-In-Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., April 21, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (723 Klumac Rd.). The April PIP is sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Keynote speakers are Tom Loeblein and Tim Norris from Healthcare Management Consultants who will present “3 Keys To Achieving a Healthy Organization”.

April PIP sponsor is Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Loeblein is the President/CEO of Healthcare Management Consultants, joining the company in 1992.  He is a Certified Healthcare Business Consultant, a Charter Member of the National Society of Certified Healthcare Business Consultants, a Kolbe Certified™ Consultant, and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER Professional.

Norris is Vice President and Managing Partner of Healthcare Management Consultants, Inc. He has over 30 years of experience in Human Resources, Organizational Development, Succession Planning and Strategic Planning at the Fortune 500 corporate level and with small businesses. Norris is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources through the HR Certification Institute, a Senior Certified Professional in Human Resources through the Society For Human Resources Management, and is a Certified Healthcare Business Consultant. Norris is also a Kolbe Certified™ Consultant and completed Dave Ramsey’s Financial Coach Master Training program.

The last PIP for this season is:

  • May 19 – Leadership Rowan Graduation; nationally recognized leadership speaker: Helen Little; Sponsor: Duke Energy

The PIP program takes a break in the summer and will resume in Sept. 2022 – May 2023.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., April 19 by 12 noon. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

