NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in a McDonald's. (KPHO, KTVK, PHOENIX POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police are looking for a woman after an infant boy was found dead at a McDonald’s.

Investigators released surveillance video of her on Monday afternoon. It shows her walking through the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday afternoon. She tries to open a door and then walks back through the eating area and then out of sight from the camera.

Investigators are calling her a person of interest. In the video, she’s wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants and sandals, Arizona’s Family reported.

Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom before an infant was found dead. Investigators are calling her a person of interest.(Source: Phoenix Police Department, KPHO/KTVK via CNN)

Police were called out to the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. on Sunday. They found the newborn inside the bathroom. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, and there are no suspects in custody.

The autopsy results of the infant are pending, police said.

Police believe there are witnesses who left the McDonald’s before police got there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Breaking News
Wall falls on man, killing him after crane hits part of construction in Concord, officials say
Police began a homicide investigation after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound early...
Man found dead of gunshot wound at southeast Charlotte apartments identified
Salisbury Shooting West D Ave
Police: One dead, one injured in D Avenue shooting in Salisbury
In an abundance of caution, CMS will not proceed with clear backpack distribution until this...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools halts clear backpack distribution due to warning tag issue

Latest News

Earlier this month construction at the site came to a standstill after Tepper Sports said the...
Rock Hill, S.C. leaders accept county’s financial plan to keep Panthers facility on track
Congress is responsible for implementing the budget through tax and spending legislation and...
Biden's budget plan calls for more funding for police, education, health
Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in the...
Infant remains found in McDonald's bathroom in Phoenix
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the official opening of the annual...
Senior royals gather to honor Prince Philip at memorial
Earlier this month construction at the site came to a standstill after Tepper Sports said the...
Rock Hill leaders accept county’s financial plan to keep Panthers facility on track