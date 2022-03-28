Monday to feature sunny skies, afternoon wind gusts, high pollen counts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today along with afternoon wind gusts up to 25 mph and super-high pollen counts.

Sunshine and gusty breezes back again

Pollen count stays super-high

First Alert: Showers and storms Thursday

After a cold start in the 20s and 30s, we’ll wind up in the low to mid-60s this afternoon.

Sunshine, gusty breezes & high pollen counts back in the forecast today! #CLT will get back to the middle 60s, but it will be cooler NW, with highs near 60° in the Foothills & 50° in the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/ucEcag0UXc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 28, 2022

It’ll be partly cloudy and chilly tonight, with lows bottoming out in the 30s again.

Sunshine, gusty breezes & high pollen counts back in the forecast today! #CLT will get back to the middle 60s, but it will be cooler NW, with highs near 60° in the Foothills & 50° in the mountains. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/iphFF1QUGN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 28, 2022

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with afternoon readings in the upper 50s for most neighborhoods. A stray shower will be possible in western sections, but the rain chance overall is quite low.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking a strong upper-level disturbance moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley, prompting our next First Alert.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, though the risk for severe weather looks low at this time. Even with clouds and rain in the forecast, highs on Thursday will make a run into the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT: The next big chance for rain - scattered showers & perhaps a few heavier thunderstorms - comes to #CLT & the @wbtv_news area on Thursday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/58KierSYSJ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 28, 2022

We will wrap up the week sunny and mild on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Saturday will probably bring more clouds but very low rain chances and highs in the lower 70s. On Sunday there will be a chance for scattered showers; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.