Monday to feature sunny skies, afternoon wind gusts, high pollen counts

After a cold start in the 20s and 30s, we’ll wind up in the low to mid-60s this afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today along with afternoon wind gusts up to 25 mph and super-high pollen counts.

  • Sunshine and gusty breezes back again
  • Pollen count stays super-high
  • First Alert: Showers and storms Thursday

It’ll be partly cloudy and chilly tonight, with lows bottoming out in the 30s again. 

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with afternoon readings in the upper 50s for most neighborhoods. A stray shower will be possible in western sections, but the rain chance overall is quite low.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.  Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking a strong upper-level disturbance moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley, prompting our next First Alert.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, though the risk for severe weather looks low at this time.  Even with clouds and rain in the forecast, highs on Thursday will make a run into the mid-70s.  

We will wrap up the week sunny and mild on Friday with highs in the low 70s.  Saturday will probably bring more clouds but very low rain chances and highs in the lower 70s. On Sunday there will be a chance for scattered showers; otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  

Hope you have a great week! 

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

