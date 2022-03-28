Man found dead of gunshot wound at southeast Charlotte apartments identified

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified the man found dead in an apartment breezeway in southeast Charlotte Friday morning after a shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police went to a building off Cross Point Circle just after 3:49 a.m. on March 25 for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. On Monday, the CMPD identified the victim as 39-year-old Martin Yesid Isaza-Duran.

A suspect has not yet been named in this case.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by going online.

