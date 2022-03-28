Funds available for Non-Profit programs from the City of Kannapolis

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is accepting applications from non-profits with programs that would qualify for its 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant fund allocation. Funds are designated for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents in the city.

The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. on April 29, 2022.

Eligible Activities include:

  • Employment services (e.g., job training);
  • Crime prevention and public safety;
  • Child care;
  • Health services;
  • Substance abuse services (e.g., counseling and treatment);
  • Fair housing counseling;
  • Education programs;
  • Energy conservation;
  • Services for senior citizens;
  • Services for homeless persons;
  • Welfare services (excluding income payments);
  • Homebuyer down payment assistance; and
  • Recreational services.

Applications will be reviewed by the Community Improvement Commission and city staff. This year the total grant allocation is estimated at $50,000.  Multiple small grants up to $5,000 will be awarded to support existing program operations.  One or two larger grants of $15,000 will be awarded for new programs and/or new agencies.  Applicants may apply for both types of grant but will only be awarded one type.

For more information or to request an application, please contact the City’s Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.  Applications are available to download here - City of Kannapolis | City of Kannapolis > Government & Departments > Community Development (kannapolisnc.gov).

