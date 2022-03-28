No foul play suspected after Lincoln Co. deputies send out missing alert for man found dead in home
The situation unfolded at a home on Daybrook Court in Stanley, North Carolina.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says there is no foul play suspected after previously sending out a missing alert for a man who was later found dead inside his home.
Investigation is continuing into the incident but foul play is not suspected, according to deputies.
