No foul play suspected after Lincoln Co. deputies send out missing alert for man found dead in home

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says there is no foul play suspected after previously sending out a missing alert for a man who was later found dead inside his home.

The situation unfolded at a home on Daybrook Court in Stanley, North Carolina.

Investigation is continuing into the incident but foul play is not suspected, according to deputies.

