Crash closes several lanes of I-85 S near Statesville Ave. in Charlotte
According to highway officials, the crash happened at 5:54 a.m. Monday on I-85 South at Mile Marker 39 in Charlotte.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 85 South has closed multiple lanes near Statesville Avenue.
According to highway officials, the crash happened at 5:54 a.m. Monday on I-85 South at Mile Marker 39 in Charlotte.
The four left lanes are closed near Exit 39 for Statesville Avenue as of 6:15 a.m., officials said.
Those lanes are expected to remain closed until 6:54 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
There was no immediate word on possible injuries.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.