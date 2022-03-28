Crash closes several lanes of I-85 S near Statesville Ave. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash on Interstate 85 South has closed multiple lanes near Statesville Avenue.

According to highway officials, the crash happened at 5:54 a.m. Monday on I-85 South at Mile Marker 39 in Charlotte.

A crash has closed several lanes of Interstate 85 South near Mile Marker 39 in Charlotte. (Source: WBTV)

The four left lanes are closed near Exit 39 for Statesville Avenue as of 6:15 a.m., officials said.

Those lanes are expected to remain closed until 6:54 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries.

