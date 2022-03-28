COVID-relief money helps launch nonprofit’s online grocery program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Long-awaited COVID relief money is bringing a smile to several organizations that serve our community.

Mecklenburg County announced this month where millions of dollars will be going. One of them is Loaves & Fishes, a non-profit that’s found a new way to feed people.

Two weeks ago, they established their new online grocery program.

The organization said it was made possible with the nearly $3 million that Mecklenburg County allocated to the organization through the American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 stimulus package.

Danielle Moore, the Community Outreach director for Loaves & Fishes, said the money could nearly almost the number of people they feed.

“If we can feed over 15,000 people 3 days a week, think of the amount of people, the volume of people we can feed 5 or 6 days a week. So that’s what that 3 million is going to go towards,” explained Moore.

She said the new platform is a welcome option that differs from their pre-made box.

It allows families to choose their food on the new platform based on their diets, health conditions and family size and cuts back on waste.

“A lot of our clients are dealing with so many burdens. So this just takes the pressure off a little bit more. It gives them peace of mind to know that they’re going to have food right at their door,” said Moore.

As their operations ramp up, Loaves & Fishes says they’re always looking for more volunteers.

