NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COVID-relief money helps launch nonprofit’s online grocery program

The organization says the nearly 3 million dollars could double their operations.
Long-awaited COVID relief money is bringing a smile to several organizations that serve our community.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Long-awaited COVID relief money is bringing a smile to several organizations that serve our community.

Mecklenburg County announced this month where millions of dollars will be going. One of them is Loaves & Fishes, a non-profit that’s found a new way to feed people.

Two weeks ago, they established their new online grocery program.

The organization said it was made possible with the nearly $3 million that Mecklenburg County allocated to the organization through the American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 stimulus package.

Danielle Moore, the Community Outreach director for Loaves & Fishes, said the money could nearly almost the number of people they feed.

“If we can feed over 15,000 people 3 days a week, think of the amount of people, the volume of people we can feed 5 or 6 days a week. So that’s what that 3 million is going to go towards,” explained Moore.

She said the new platform is a welcome option that differs from their pre-made box.

It allows families to choose their food on the new platform based on their diets, health conditions and family size and cuts back on waste.

“A lot of our clients are dealing with so many burdens. So this just takes the pressure off a little bit more. It gives them peace of mind to know that they’re going to have food right at their door,” said Moore.

As their operations ramp up, Loaves & Fishes says they’re always looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was called in after officers heard gunshots coming from the rear of the apartment.
Subject barricaded in Concord apartment building dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Stock graphic
Woman dies in crash after speeding, failing to wear seatbelt
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash

Latest News

It's just one of about 20 ordinances the city is considering reinstating.
Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban
It's just one of about 20 ordinances the city is considering reinstating.
Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban
Salisbury Shooting West D Ave
Salisbury Police investigating shooting
COVID-relief money helps launch nonprofit’s online grocery program
COVID-relief money helps launch nonprofit’s online grocery program