Events to support family of CMPD Officer Julio Herrera following his death from COVID-19 complications

The officer served the Charlotte community for 28 years, including 15 years as a school resource officer at Ardrey Kell High School.
CMPD Officer Julio Herrera passed away in October 2021.
CMPD Officer Julio Herrera passed away in October 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two community events are happening next month to raise funds for the family of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Julio Herrera, who died last October from COVID-19 complications.

According to the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation, the StickWithUs Organization will play the inaugural Heroes Bowl at Central Piedmont Community College’s Memorial Stadium on Friday, April 1.

The event will feature three local high school lacrosse matches and a portion of the proceeds will go to support Herrera’s family. The first match begins at 4:30 p.m. and features the Weddington Warriors and the Charlotte Catholic Cougars girls’ teams. It’s followed by the Myers Park High and Page High boys’ teams at 6 p.m. and the Lake Norman High and Fort Mill High boys’ teams at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, April 16, the inaugural HoppThru Charlotte Neighborhood Brewery Challenge goes from 2 to 5 p.m. on the lower level of Resident Culture, located at 332 W. Bland St., Suite C, in Charlotte, Salute to Heroes officials said.

The top three breweries from each neighborhood will compete as a team, with each being represented by one IPA, one lager, and one wild card beer determined by the breweries, according to a news release.

Guests will receive a tasting glass to try the beers from over 20 Charlotte breweries, along with three Hopp coins used to vote on their favorite beers. At the end of the day, whichever neighborhood has amassed the most coins will be crowned the winner, organizers said.

Proceeds will help to support Herrera’s family.

According to Salute to Heroes, Herrera was four months shy of retirement when he died from COVID-19 complications in October 2021.

A GoFundMe page has also been established to accept money that will go toward supporting Herrera’s family.

