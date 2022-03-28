NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools halts clear backpack distribution due to warning tag issue

In an abundance of caution, CMS will not proceed with clear backpack distribution until this matter is resolved.
In an abundance of caution, CMS will not proceed with clear backpack distribution until this...
In an abundance of caution, CMS will not proceed with clear backpack distribution until this matter is resolved.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is halting the distribution of its clear backpacks due to a warning tag issue.

In an email to parents, CMS officials said in unloading clear backpacks for distribution at the two pilot schools, officials discovered most backpacks contained a warning tag required by Proposition 65 for California residents.

Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

CMS was scheduled to pilot the clear backpacks at iMeck Academy Tuesday but the district says they immediately paused the rollout of this safety measure when it was revealed the majority of the inventory had the tag.

In an abundance of caution, CMS will not proceed with clear backpack distribution until this matter is resolved.

Related: ‘It’s a change for better:’ CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday

School officials say they are contacting the manufacturer and proceeding with reclaiming any backpacks that were provided to students in advance of school distribution.

CMS spent nearly $442,000 for about 46,000 clear backpacks. Superintendent Earnest Winston says the backpacks will be given only to high school students.

Related: CMS spent nearly $442K for about 46,000 clear backpacks as solution to prevent weapons in schools

CMS says they continue to make informed decisions for the safety and well-being of CMS students.

This week, CMS plans to complete the installation of and training for the security body scanners at all seven Phase I high schools.

  • Mallard Creek
  • North Mecklenburg
  • Garinger
  • Harding University
  • Hopewell
  • Julius Chambers
  • West Charlotte

Hopewell High School parents also shared a voicemail with WBTV earlier that the body scanners were installed at their school on Saturday.

Officials say these plans are focused on layers of actions and initiatives to protect students and staff, including the ongoing community safety conversations, hiring of additional campus security associates and the launch of the anonymous Say Something system.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
A SWAT team was called in after officers heard gunshots coming from the rear of the apartment.
Subject barricaded in Concord apartment building dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Stock graphic
Woman dies in crash after speeding, failing to wear seatbelt
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Salisbury Shooting West D Ave
Police: One dead, one injured in D Avenue shooting in Salisbury

Latest News

Amusement park safety in N.C. after Florida teen's death
Amusement park safety in N.C. after Florida teen's death
Chester County Sheriff's Office get new drone technology
Chester County Sheriff's Office get new drone technology
Council member addresses ongoing violence in Salisbury
Council member addresses ongoing violence in Salisbury
SouthPark could be next area of Charlotte to become municipal service district
SouthPark could be next area of Charlotte to become municipal service district
A spokesperson from the district said GCS only had to write less than a dozen paper checks...
Gaston County Schools continuing to correct payment issues due to new payroll system