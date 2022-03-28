Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools halts clear backpack distribution due to warning tag issue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is halting the distribution of its clear backpacks due to a warning tag issue.

In an email to parents, CMS officials said in unloading clear backpacks for distribution at the two pilot schools, officials discovered most backpacks contained a warning tag required by Proposition 65 for California residents.

Proposition 65 requires businesses to provide warnings about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

CMS was scheduled to pilot the clear backpacks at iMeck Academy Tuesday but the district says they immediately paused the rollout of this safety measure when it was revealed the majority of the inventory had the tag.

In an abundance of caution, CMS will not proceed with clear backpack distribution until this matter is resolved.

School officials say they are contacting the manufacturer and proceeding with reclaiming any backpacks that were provided to students in advance of school distribution.

CMS spent nearly $442,000 for about 46,000 clear backpacks. Superintendent Earnest Winston says the backpacks will be given only to high school students.

CMS says they continue to make informed decisions for the safety and well-being of CMS students.

This week, CMS plans to complete the installation of and training for the security body scanners at all seven Phase I high schools.

Mallard Creek

North Mecklenburg

Garinger

Harding University

Hopewell

Julius Chambers

West Charlotte

Hopewell High School parents also shared a voicemail with WBTV earlier that the body scanners were installed at their school on Saturday.

Officials say these plans are focused on layers of actions and initiatives to protect students and staff, including the ongoing community safety conversations, hiring of additional campus security associates and the launch of the anonymous Say Something system.

