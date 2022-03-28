Charlotte gas prices drop to $4.08 per gallon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte dropped nearly 2 cents over the past week.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $4.08 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 23 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.85 a gallon on March 28, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are almost 50.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.42 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.79 per gallon as of March 27 while the most expensive is $4.29 a gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.02, down 5.6 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists.”

