Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte City Council is set to once again discuss banning camping on city property.

Some say the city is targeting the homeless with the ordinance, which is on the agenda for discussion during Monday’s meeting.

There was a huge outcry from those who work with the homeless after the city proposed making camping on city property a crime that would come with a fine and jail time.

This all stems from a state law that went into effect back in December. It said cities had to spell out specific criminal penalties for ordinances.

It’s just one of about 20 ordinances the city is considering reinstating. Others include fire code violations, shooting firearms within city limits and noise violations.

A look through Monday night’s agenda found the violation would be a $500 fine, but no jail time. This applies to city property.

There was a lot of opposition to this when it came up last month because a criminal conviction could make it even harder for someone to find housing.

