72-year-old woman charged with coming after deputy with crowbar during eviction

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was charged after deputies in Rowan County say she came after them with a crowbar.

The incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Monday. According to the report, a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy was in the 300 block of Harrel St., in Salisbury attempting to serve eviction papers on Harriet Emmagean Cowan, 72.

The deputy and the landlord knocked on the door of the house, but did not get any response. After knocking several times with no response, the landlord began to enter the house through a side door. The deputy reported seeing Cowan looking through the blinds just as the landlord broke a window on a side door. As the landlord reached in, he was hit with an unknown object. The landlord then kicked the door open and was met by Ms. Cowan who was allegedly swinging a black crowbar.

The deputy ordered Cowan to drop the crowbar, but, according to the report, Cowan slammed the door shut. The deputy opened the door again, and was met by Cowan “still swinging the crowbar, and stating that ‘she would bash their faces in.’” The deputy called for help and waited on the porch for an additional deputy to arrive.

As another deputy arrived, Cowan came out yelling and swinging the crowbar at the deputy “with the full intent of causing as much harm as possible to the deputy.” The report says that the deputy commanded Cowan to drop the crowbar and gave numerous warnings that she would deploy her Taser while the other deputy continued to back up. Cowan kept approaching towards the deputy, “continuing to swing the crowbar.”

The deputy then used a Taser and Cowan went down to the ground. Cowan continued to resist while being handcuffed, but was taken to the Magistrates Office.

Cowan was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, resist, obstruct, and delay of a law enforcement officer, and for an outstanding failure to appear in court. She was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,500 bond.

