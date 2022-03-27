Woman dies in crash after speeding, failing to wear seatbelt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-car crash resulted in one fatality near 12314 Caldwell Road on Friday night at approximately 7:54 p.m.

Sandra Medina Gama, 32, entered a left-hand curve at a high rate of speed before veering off the roadway and then overcorrecting across the double-yellow line and into the opposite lane.

Gama’s vehicle then struck the driver’s side of an oncoming car, causing injuries to the driver, a 26-year-old female. Gama was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say that speed and failure to wear a seatbelt were contributing factors to her death. A toxicology report is pending.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Crum with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

