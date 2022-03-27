Warmer days ahead after windy weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mild and windy day across the Carolinas, we’re in for a clear and cold night.

Tonight: Cold with gusty winds up to 35mph

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, & pleasant

Monday: Warming trend begins.

Gusty northwesterly winds will continue to bring cold, dry air across our area for tonight. The highest wind gusts will occur in the mountains—50mph gusts will be possible. The rest of our area will get gusts up to 35mph under a mainly clear sky. Lows will range from the lower 20s in the mountains to low to mid 30s across the piedmont. Sunday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, but winds will still be gusty at times; expect highs in the 50s and 60s.

We will kick off the last week of March with a warming trend and dry conditions through the middle of the week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll be tracking a strong upper-level disturbance moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley, this will likely bring rain into area and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 70s.

Friday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

