UNC defeats St. Peter’s, will face Duke in Final Four

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WBTV) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels made their record 21st Final Four.

Hubert Davis becomes the second first-year head coach to make the Final Four since 1998 when Bill Guthridge also did it with the Tar Heels. Davis was hired after Roy Williams retired last year.

Next on their list is none other than archrival Duke and its soon-to-be-retiring coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

North Carolina and Duke have never played in the NCAA Tournament, much less the Final Four. Saint Peter’s was the story of the tournament but the Peacocks fell behind early against the Tar Heels and never made it close.

UNC will have the chance to end Coach K’s legendary career in the biggest game ever between the two rivals.

Villanova and Kansas will face off in the other Final Four matchup, making it a group of blue blood schools in college basketball.

The UNC-Duke matchup will tip-off on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. on TBS. The teams split the two regular-season matchups against each other this year.

