NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.(PWCC Auction House)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may be time to look through the attic for all those old Pokémon trading cards.

A rare 1999 Pokémon first edition Charizard card just went for $420,000 at auction.

According to the PWCC Auction House, the sale sets an all-time record for a base set Charizard card.

What made the card so valuable was its perfect Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint grading, which means that it’s condition was as good as brand new.

Only 121 cards have the designation out of the thousands sold over the past 25 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was called in after officers heard gunshots coming from the rear of the apartment.
Subject barricaded in Concord apartment building dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Stock graphic
Woman dies in crash after speeding, failing to wear seatbelt
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash

Latest News

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping
It's just one of about 20 ordinances the city is considering reinstating.
Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace ‘without delay’ in talks
It's just one of about 20 ordinances the city is considering reinstating.
Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the...
Peace talks to resume between Russia, Ukraine