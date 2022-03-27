Police: Subject barricaded in Concord apartment building

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department (CPD) is on scene at Summerlin at Concord Apartment Homes on Summerlake Drive in response to a barricaded subject.

The entrance to the apartment complex remains shut down.

The building has been evacuated; however, those still inside are being advised to shelter in place.

CPD officers are currently out at Summerwalk Apartments for a barricaded subject. The entrance to the apartment complex has been shut down at the moment. / ral — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) March 27, 2022

Authorities say that there are no hostages and that the situation is not warrant-related.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.