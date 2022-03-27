Police: Subject barricaded in Concord apartment building
The entrance to the apartment complex is currently shut down.
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department (CPD) is on scene at Summerlin at Concord Apartment Homes on Summerlake Drive in response to a barricaded subject.
The entrance to the apartment complex remains shut down.
The building has been evacuated; however, those still inside are being advised to shelter in place.
Authorities say that there are no hostages and that the situation is not warrant-related.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.