Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team scores points for second straight week

Kevin Magnussen a p9 finish on Sunday.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight week the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team has scored points in a race. Kevin Magnussen managed a 9th place finish in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 2 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Magnussen started from 10th position on Pirelli P Zero White hard tires and moved up one place on the opening lap and settled into a rhythm. He remained out on track when a safety car was deployed, following an accident for Nicholas Latifi, and moved up to sixth spot.

The Dane eventually pitted behind the virtual safety car on lap 38, minimizing his time loss as he took on Yellow medium tires, and he re-emerged in 12th. Magnussen moved up three spots during the final stint to classify in ninth position – earning two points to add to the 10 scored in last weekend’s Bahrain for a fifth-place effort.

“The worst thing that could happen to us did happen as we started on the opposite strategy, on the hard tire,” Magnussen said. “Almost everyone else was on mediums and the worst thing that could happen was a safety car on lap 16 or 17, and it happened on lap 16. To still get two points is very good and the car was phenomenal again, it’s such a joy to drive. We did get a little bit of luck back at the end with the VSC but had that been a safety car rather than a VSC, everyone would’ve been condensed and with new tires we would’ve scored big points again. The team has done a fantastic job and we bounced back from a difficult situation on Friday, so I’m happy.”

Mick Schumacher was withdrawn from the race on Saturday evening after his accident during the Q2 section of qualifying. Schumacher was swiftly released from hospital following a precautionary check-up and was present with the team at the circuit on Sunday.

“I’m feeling good – to be able to stand here, not even being sore, just shows the safety and security of these cars. I feel fit but car preservation is important if we want to be racing in Melbourne, but we have the pace and that’s all that matters. The goal is still Q3 and points, so we will just have to delay that until Australia now,” Schumacher said.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the race ahead of Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Haas F1 Team holds fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship with 12 points.

“It was a good day again and we got some points,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. “Obviously, we planned to have more but we’re happy with what we got and as long as we keep scoring, we’re happy. We started on a different strategy – on the hard tire – to most of the other teams and unfortunately the safety car came out at the wrong moment. Nevertheless, Kevin and the team fought back to get into the points which was fantastic to see again. Spirits are high here and we cannot wait to get to Melbourne to hopefully score some more points with both cars.”

