NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crews battle wind-driven wildfires in western North Carolina

Fire at Great Smoky Mountains
Fire at Great Smoky Mountains(Great Smoky Mountains)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say wind-driven wildfires in and around Great Smoky Mountains National Park have burned hundreds of acres in western North Carolina and forced the evacuation of several homes.

The fires also prompted officials to close several trails and backcountry campsites in the nation’s most-visited national park. The park covers more than 520,000 acres straddling the border between North Carolina and Tennessee.

Crews from the National Park Service, North Carolina Forest Service, Bryson City Fire Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs were working to contain the fires. Officials said both fires were started from power lines knocked down by high winds and were estimated to be 10% contained as of late Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A SWAT team was called in after officers heard gunshots coming from the rear of the apartment.
Subject barricaded in Concord apartment building dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Stock graphic
Woman dies in crash after speeding, failing to wear seatbelt
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash

Latest News

It's just one of about 20 ordinances the city is considering reinstating.
Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban
It's just one of about 20 ordinances the city is considering reinstating.
Charlotte City Council set to vote on camping ban
Loaves and Fishes
COVID-relief money helps launch nonprofit’s online grocery program
Salisbury Shooting West D Ave
Salisbury Police investigating shooting
COVID-relief money helps launch nonprofit’s online grocery program
COVID-relief money helps launch nonprofit’s online grocery program