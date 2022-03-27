NC DHHS Flu
Cool and breezy today with a warmup next week

Wind speeds will be a tad lower today.
Today won’t be quite as windy as yesterday but the breeze will still be noticeable with 20+ miles per hour wind gusts.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
  • Sunny and breezy
  • High pollen counts
  • Warmer mid to late week

Yesterday, winds gusted over 30mph. In the mountains, gusts were over 45mph. Today will still be breezy, but winds speeds will be a tad lower. With sunny skies, highs will be in the low 60s. Winds will gust over 20mph and over 40mph in the mountains. As of now, there are no wind advisories but burning still isn’t a good idea because the relative humidity levels will be in the teens most of the afternoon.

Futurecast wind gusts
Futurecast wind gusts(First Alert Weather)

Tonight will be another cool one as lows fall close to freezing in many spots.

Monday and Tuesday will be less windy and highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Monday will be mainly sunny before a little more cloud cover creeps in by Tuesday. There will be a 20-degree temperature jump on Wednesday. Get ready for the low 80s to return for the day, as the wind starts to surge out of the south.

High temperatures this week
High temperatures this week(First Alert Weather)

Our next First Alert will be on Thursday as a cold front moves through. For now, rain is a good bet. The possibility is severe weather is in question. We will continue to monitor it all week. We will dry out again for Friday and Saturday but highs will remain in the 70s into next weekend.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

