NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Coach K makes 13th Final Four, Duke beats Arkansas 78-69

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures toward players during the second half of his team's...
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures toward players during the second half of his team's college basketball game against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four after Duke overwhelmed Arkansas 78-69 in the Blue Devils’ most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run.

A.J. Griffin scored 18 points, Paolo Banchero added 16 and and second-seeded Duke frustrated fourth-seeded Arkansas on the offensive end to get back to the Final Four for the first time since Krzyzewski won his fifth championship in 2015.

Arkansas lost in the Elite Eight for the second straight season. Duke will face either archrival North Carolina or 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in the Final Four next Saturday in New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
The murder trial ended in four days for Derrick McIlwain, who was charged with the murder of...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2019 killing of girlfriend in S.C.
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
Transgender woman talks brutal attack caught on video on Charlotte bus

Latest News

Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium
Karol Świderski scores 2 goals again, Charlotte FC wins 2nd-straight match
Schumacher's car on track during a practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Driver for Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One team has hard hit in qualifying attempt
Bridges, Hornets bounce back with 107-101 win over Jazz
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges