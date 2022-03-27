After the Pandemic: Living with COVID Symposium in Cabarrus and Rowan County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Central University (NCCU), the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), and Rowan County Health Department hosted an After the Pandemic: Living with COVID symposium in March with a focus on three topics: Equity, Economy and Business, and Creditability.

Community members and leaders from across the two county area participated in a listening session about the challenges faced by residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shared strategies on how to improve response in the future.

“NCCU has played a vital role in 16 counties across the state in addressing ways the pandemic disproportionately impacted disadvantaged populations,” said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Director of the NC Central University Julius L. Chambers Biomedical and Biotechnology Research Institute and NCCU Advanced Center for Covid-19 Related Disparities (ACCORD). “We are proud of how we were able to work with local partners, like Cabarrus and Rowan counties, to implement initiatives.”

Cabarrus introduces Community Coalition for Recovery and Resiliency

CHA and Healthy Cabarrus launch the Cabarrus County Community Recovery and Resiliency Coalition. The Coalition’s primary goals are to work with traditional and non-traditional community members to discuss recovery needs, support recovery efforts, and hear constructive feedback to improve future public health and emergency responses.

“We are continuing to plan for post-pandemic life and ways to transition successfully as a community,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Health Alliance Public Health Director. “It’s extremely important that we have open conversations with residents about how we move forward together.”

Health officials hope by engaging individuals from across the county, a strong Recovery Coalition will be formed and able to share diverse opinions and experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will take big and bold ideas to support community members who have been most impacted by the pandemic along with strengthening relationships in the community. By creating a strong coalition of community members from diverse professional, economic, education, demographic and belief backgrounds, we hope to develop solutions that will guide our community through future challenges,” said Coyle.

Applications and nominations for the Cabarrus County Community Recovery and Resilience Coalition can be completed online beginning Friday, March 25 at www.cabarrushealth.org/RecoveryCoalition or by calling CHA’s Health Information line at (704) 920-1282. Applications are due Friday, April 8.

