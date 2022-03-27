2022 Jiggy with the Piggy Festival returns to Kannapolis May 11

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Jiggy with the Piggy is back for 2022. The festival returns with the smells and tastes of barbeque and fun for the entire family. Make plans now May 11 – May 15 in downtown Kannapolis.

Once again, the City of Kannapolis will host over 70 barbeque competition teams. The BBQ teams are from across the U.S. and will compete for top bragging rights and prize money. This is one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbeque Society in the U.S.

The signature free concert on Friday night will be Grammy Nominated and Multi-Platinum Artist Sammy Kershaw. A native of Louisiana, Sammy Kershaw is known for his balladeer style. A prolific country singer, Sammy Kershaw, has had two number one hits: “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” and “Love of My Life,” and a dozen Top Ten Singles including: “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” and “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore.”

The Jiggy with the Piggy Festival, which has earned the recognition of being a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, will have more than 100 arts & crafts vendors, concerts, the Jiggy 5K walk/run, fireworks, a People’s Choice pork tasting competition and an exciting kid’s zone.

This year the Kannapolis Firefighter’s Association will be back, once again bringing their cooking skills to the festival while selling barbeque to the public. We have also added more barbeque and food vendors so you can fill up on many varieties of yummy festival food.

As always, this festival is free to the public. No pets or smoking please.

Jiggy Schedule of Events

Wednesday, May 11

6:30 p.m. - Jiggy with the Piggy 5K, part of the Run Kannapolis Series (Dress in a piggy related costume to win prizes) Race begins on N. Research Campus Drive,

Thursday, May 12

4-7 p.m. Kannapolis Farmers Market Opens for the Season – corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard & Vance Avenue

6 p.m.– Thursdays on Main, a free concert, featuring New Local – Veterans Park

Friday, May 13

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - BBQ Competition Teams Arrive

5 p.m. - Festival Opens to the Public - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Carnival Rides, and More

7 p.m. – Sammy Kershaw Concert - North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

Red Dirt Revival Opening Act

Fireworks follow the concert

9 p.m. – Festival Closes

Saturday, May 14

9 a.m. – Jiggy Festival Opens to the Public – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe Food, Arts & Crafts, Kids Zone, Music, Carnival Rides, and More

Saturday Kids Zone will feature a new Ninja Course

Noon – 2 p.m. People’s Choice - Pork Tasting (while supplies last) – North Carolina Research Campus Horseshoe

(Look for the signs and the white tent)

Proceeds Benefit the Kannapolis Rotary Club and the Kannapolis Youth Council.

Festival attendees can purchase blocks of ten (10) samples for $10.

Throughout the day barbeque teams compete for top awards and money prizes.

5 p.m. – Jiggy Festival Closes

Sunday, May 15

1-3 p.m. – Sunday Music Series, a free concert, featuring Side Step Delux – Veterans Park

For more information on the festival and all the great Jiggy fun visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

