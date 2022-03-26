NC DHHS Flu
A windy Saturday will lead to a chilly Sunday

The spring weather we were enjoying will be back next week.
Hold onto your hat! The winds will be gusty today. Gusts will be 35+ miles per hour and over 50 miles per hour in the mountains.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hold onto your hat! The winds will be gusty today. Gusts will be 35+ miles per hour and over 50 miles per hour in the mountains.

  • Gusty winds today
  • Increased fire danger
  • COLD Sunday morning

Think about all the nice spring-like weather we’ve had lately. That will come back -- but not this weekend. We’re taking a bit of a step back in the spring warming process. Today will be sunny but cool with highs in the low 60s.

The bigger issue will be the wind. It will be gusting over 35mph. The mountains will get wind gusts over 50mph. Not only will this make it feel cooler than it actually is, but there is also an increased fire danger. This is a very bad day to burn anything outside. With the low humidity, a fire could get out of control quickly.

Futurecast wind gusts
Futurecast wind gusts(First Alert Weather)

This morning, the mountains could pick up snow showers. It shouldn’t amount to much except at the mountain tops, but don’t let it surprise you.

Tonight will be cold for mid-March. We will fall to the low 30s. If the wind dies down, frost is certainly a possibility. I would protect any plants you’re worried about.

Sunday will be cool, too. Highs only reach about 60. That means most of the day will be in the 50s. The breeze won’t be as strong as today but it will make the already cool temperatures feel even cooler.

7 day futurecast
7 day futurecast(First Alert Weather)

We will get back to more typical spring weather in the week ahead. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-60s. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will jump to the mid to upper 70s. The next chance for rain will come with a cold front on Thursday. There could even be a few storms. We will keep an eye on it for you all week long.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

