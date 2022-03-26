NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police seize more than $10 million of marijuana headed to Bardstown, Ky.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked to intercept a freight shipment of marijuana on...
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked to intercept a freight shipment of marijuana on Wednesday worth more than $10 million.(Nelson County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office worked to intercept a freight shipment of marijuana on Wednesday worth more than $10 million.

On March 23, the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force worked with the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West Branch, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop a shipment of more than 4,200 pounds of marijuana headed to Bardstown.

A post from the sheriff’s office on social media shows pictures of the boxes seized by officials, which police said was being shipped from Canada into Kentucky.

Police said arrests are expected following investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force at (270) 769-0694.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway