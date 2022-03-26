NC DHHS Flu
Karol Świderski scores 2 goals again, Charlotte FC wins 2nd-straight match

Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC Banner outside Bank of America Stadium(Lowell Rose)
By Jason Huber
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A week after getting their first win ever, Charlotte FC is now on a winning streak with its second-straight victory.

Charlotte FC played at Bank of America Stadium for the second-straight week and defeated Cincinnatti FC 2-0 behind two goals from striker Karol Świderski.

Świderski now has two-straight games with two goals and has helped lead Charlotte to back-to-back wins for six total points in the standings.

The match was also the first shutout of the season for goalie Kristijan Kahlina.

Charlotte FC will travel to face the Philadelphia Union next week looking for their third-straight win.

