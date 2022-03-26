Kannapolis City Schools joins other school districts in lawsuit against JUUL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools has joined other school districts nationwide in a lawsuit against JUUL, claiming the e-cigarette maker marketed their products to children.

Kannapolis City Schools officials say they felt it was important to join the lawsuit with other districts aimed at hopefully better informing the school community on the damaging consequences of this company’s products on school-aged children.

Additionally, officials say it is their intent that any financial gain from this suit would be reinvested to better educate students on the harmful effects of these types of products.

The e-cigarette maker JUUL just settled a $40 million lawsuit brought by the State of North Carolina in 2021.

In late 2021, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced action against the e-cigarette industry as a whole because of ongoing concerns about “kid-friendly flavors, youth marketing and poor age verification.”

Stein says he is suing Juul founders James Monsees and Adam Bowen, announcing his statewide investigation into Puff Bar and other e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, and urging FDA Commissioner Nominee Robert Califf to protect children from flavored e-cigarettes.

