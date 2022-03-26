Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating the shooting that occurred at Charlotte car wash Saturday afternoon.

CMPD found a juvenile with a gunshot wound on the 4300 block of Sunset Road at Sunset Auto Spa around 2:42 p.m.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At this time, police haven’t released any info of a possible suspect.

More information will be provided when available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.