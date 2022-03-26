NC DHHS Flu
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury

The homicide was reported in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue.
The homicide was reported in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue.(WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

Investigators say they were called to a residence in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue, between Gold Hill Drive and Jake Alexander Blvd.

No additional details will be released on this ongoing investigation at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.

