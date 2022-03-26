Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight.

Investigators say they were called to a residence in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue, between Gold Hill Drive and Jake Alexander Blvd.

No additional details will be released on this ongoing investigation at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.

