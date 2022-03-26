Get Your Rear In Gear 5K to be held in uptown Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather in uptown Charlotte for the Get Your Rear In Gear 5K Saturday. The event is organized by the Colon Cancer Coalition and is designed to raise awareness about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer. Money that is raised during the event will go to patient support efforts, screening and research.

Robert Strickin, a Charlotte resident and colon cancer survivor, is helping to organize this year’s race. He spoke to WBTV about being diagnosed with cancer.

“I had some blood in my stool back in 2019 and kind of my stomach wasn’t really feeling well, so then I went to the doctor, got checked out, said you need to have a colonoscopy and when they did the colonoscopy, that’s when they found the tumor that I had,” said Stricklin.

He explained that he underwent radiation and surgery and is now cancer-free. Stricklin is now promoting the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.

“If you don’t feel right in your bowels, you got that blood in your stool, whatever it might be, just go get it checked out,” said Stricklin.

To promote Saturday’s event and educate the public about colon cancer, a giant inflatable colon has been set up in uptown. The interior of the colon shows diagrams of polyps, Crohn’s and cancer.

“People talk about it. People like to walk through it. People will go in and read about what a polyp is and why it’s important to detect polyps early,” said Philip Sanford, the local Get Your Rear In Gear event director.

Sanford said that because of the pandemic, the Get Your Rear In Gear race has not had a big crowd in a couple years. That will change Saturday.

“(I’m) extremely excited. You can’t really replicate the impact of an in-person event,” said Sanford.

The Get Your Rear In Gear race will begin at First Ward Park and will take participants through the streets of uptown. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m.

