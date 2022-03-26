NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Get Your Rear In Gear 5K to be held in uptown Saturday

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in uptown Charlotte for the Get Your Rear In Gear 5K Saturday.
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather in uptown Charlotte for the Get Your Rear In Gear 5K Saturday. The event is organized by the Colon Cancer Coalition and is designed to raise awareness about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer. Money that is raised during the event will go to patient support efforts, screening and research.

Robert Strickin, a Charlotte resident and colon cancer survivor, is helping to organize this year’s race. He spoke to WBTV about being diagnosed with cancer.

“I had some blood in my stool back in 2019 and kind of my stomach wasn’t really feeling well, so then I went to the doctor, got checked out, said you need to have a colonoscopy and when they did the colonoscopy, that’s when they found the tumor that I had,” said Stricklin.

He explained that he underwent radiation and surgery and is now cancer-free. Stricklin is now promoting the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.

“If you don’t feel right in your bowels, you got that blood in your stool, whatever it might be, just go get it checked out,” said Stricklin.

To promote Saturday’s event and educate the public about colon cancer, a giant inflatable colon has been set up in uptown. The interior of the colon shows diagrams of polyps, Crohn’s and cancer.

“People talk about it. People like to walk through it. People will go in and read about what a polyp is and why it’s important to detect polyps early,” said Philip Sanford, the local Get Your Rear In Gear event director.

Sanford said that because of the pandemic, the Get Your Rear In Gear race has not had a big crowd in a couple years. That will change Saturday.

“(I’m) extremely excited. You can’t really replicate the impact of an in-person event,” said Sanford.

The Get Your Rear In Gear race will begin at First Ward Park and will take participants through the streets of uptown. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration opens at 6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway

Latest News

When we first wrote about Ella McKee, she was a 3-year-old who had been diagnosed with...
Ella McKee, living with Vanishing White Matter disease, but pushing forward
Students will get clear backpacks on March 29
‘It’s a change for better:’ CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday
CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday
A Charlotte basketball tournament will focus on gun violence education and prevention awareness.
Hoops with a purpose: Charlotte tournament to address gun violence, prevention