Gaston Co. family hosting fundraiser, hopes increased reward leads to arrest in beloved barber’s murder

“There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that we’re not thinking about what’s going on and where is you know the police department with the case,” It’s been eight months of hoping for justice in the death of a loved one for a Gaston County family.
Johnny Moore, was also a well-known barber. John Luke -- as his family calls him -- was shot and killed July 26 on Allison Avenue in Gastonia.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been eight months of hoping for justice in the death of a loved one for a Gaston County family.

“We’re a very tight-knit family. You know, there’s not a day that doesn’t go by that we’re not thinking about what’s going on and where is you know the police department with the case,” said Johnny Moore’s brother, Stephan. “They’ve been very communicative and keeping us informed.”

Stephan Moore says his younger brother was a selfless person.

Now, months later, they still have no answers in his murder.

“They’ve (days) been hard. John was our comedian. He was the one who would remind us what family is,” Stephan Moore said.

Johnny Moore, was also a well-known barber. John Luke -- as his family calls him -- was shot and killed July 26 on Allison Avenue in Gastonia.

Last year, a memorial with messages and balloons covered his barber chair at Next Level Barber Academy in Gastonia.

“I always say I know we’re not supposed to question God’s plan for us. But one time or this time God, I just still continue to have to say, ‘Why us?” Stephan Moore said. “Not that I questioned his actions, but I question the action of others in wanting to truly understand what was it about my brother that you had to take his life? He would have given you the shirt off his back, the money out of his wallet, the food off his stove.”

No one has been arrested.

“When you watch the news, or pick up a paper, you always say, ‘Man, I’m sorry that someone has to go through this.’ But when it happens to you, there’s no two stories that are alike. When I received that phone call, not being local anymore, I fell to the floor,” Stephan Moore said. “Because I knew I had just spoken with my brother. I knew he had just made me laugh. I knew he had just asked who messed up my latest haircut. I knew what he did for us and it was to warm our hearts and we don’t have that.”

On Saturday, they will host a fish and chicken wing sale at Old Mama Joe’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Gastonia.

“We want people to come. If you don’t want to buy a fish or chicken plate, you can make a donation. If you just want to come out for camaraderie because John meant something to you, do that,” Stephan Moore said.

It’s a fundraiser with a mission.

“Plate sale to hope that the community that our brother, my brother, our family member, who served so dearly as a barber, as a community servant, would come out and in support to help us increase that cash reward for information leading towards an arrest in the investigation of his murder,” he said.

The hope is someone comes forward with information.

“Plead to you from not only myself but my family but for my brother, your friend, your barber, your road-dog that if you have information please come forward,” Stephan Moore said.

Currently, there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Gastonia Police Department says, “we continue to ask the public for help.” In September, they published a video to help solicit any clues.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

