NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fire displaces nine people, destroys several units at condo in Rock Hill, S.C.

The smoke and flames were a shocking scene for many residents at Tall Oak Villas.
The smoke and flames were a shocking scene for many residents at Tall Oak Villas. Flames...
The smoke and flames were a shocking scene for many residents at Tall Oak Villas. Flames quickly spread Friday, destroying the roof of the condo on Ebenezer Road.(Rock Hill SC Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A fire displaced nine people and destroyed four units at a condo in Rock Hill Friday evening.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire that damaged six units, four of which were destroyed.

The smoke and flames were a shocking scene for many residents at Tall Oak Villas. Flames quickly spread Friday, destroying the roof of the condo on Ebenezer Road.

Firefighters say the flames were fueled by strong winds. One person suffered burns but is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway

Latest News

Salahuddin Muhammad
CMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man
Sunset Road shooting
Juvenile seriously injured in shooting at north Charlotte car wash
The woman had gone into labor in the backseat of a vehicle.
Off-duty CMPD officer delivers baby in backseat of vehicle
The homicide was reported in the 400 block of Ludwick Avenue.
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury
Schumacher's car on track during a practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Driver for Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One team has hard hit in qualifying attempt