Fire displaces nine people, destroys several units at condo in Rock Hill, S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A fire displaced nine people and destroyed four units at a condo in Rock Hill Friday evening.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire that damaged six units, four of which were destroyed.

The smoke and flames were a shocking scene for many residents at Tall Oak Villas. Flames quickly spread Friday, destroying the roof of the condo on Ebenezer Road.

Firefighters say the flames were fueled by strong winds. One person suffered burns but is expected to be okay.

