NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ella McKee, living with Vanishing White Matter disease, but pushing forward

Ella’s mother says personally, being able to give special experiences to Ella, all while trying to keep her healthy, has been good motivation.
When we first wrote about Ella McKee, she was a 3-year-old who had been diagnosed with...
When we first wrote about Ella McKee, she was a 3-year-old who had been diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter Disease. That meant this Huntersville girl’s brain was disappearing.(Provided by Family)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - When we first wrote about Ella McKee, she was a 3-year-old who had been diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter Disease. That meant this Huntersville girl’s brain was disappearing. The empty spaces left were being replaced with water.

Early last year, her mom, Heather, sent an update. Began like this:

“We are anxiously awaiting the email any day that could save Ella’s life. I keep waiting to hear if she’s getting into a clinical trial.”

A lot of overwhelming power in that sentence. Imagine waiting day-in and day-out for one email that might tell you if your child has a shot at life.

But it’s that candor from Ella’s mom, Heather, that draws you to her. It’s what I remember most from her first email, actually, back in January of 2020. (You can read that here >> http://tinyurl.com/EllaMKs).

Heather was full of heart, but direct. She had her daughter in therapy five days a week, enrolled in a language lab, and their whole family was doing everything possible to challenge Ella, while keeping her positive despite obstacles.

Heather said the clinical trial was slated to start soon in Amsterdam. There were only 20 available spots - 20 people worldwide - and Heather was desperately trying to assure Ella was one of them.

Turns out, COVID delayed the trial. It finally began last June.

“It’s the very first Guanabenz drug trial in Amsterdam,” Heather said. “This drug has been used on adult MS patients before and tested for years in mice. The results on the mice has been incredible. In fact, the drug sometimes brought back skills the mouse has lost. We can only hope the drug will do the same—or at least regress the disease—in Ella, and every other patient affected.”

Ella did meet almost every piece of criteria to be placed in the trial. She didn’t walk fully unassisted, but her mother said every other box was checked.

Ella, in fact, was only one of two children in the United States that possibly qualified.

Unfortunately, Ella didn’t get in it.

“Ella was disqualified because the ten steps she needed to take weren’t fluid enough,” she said. “Ella would pause between each step and the doctors wanted her to be more secure walking with light assistance. As you can imagine that was a dagger to our hearts. This drug trial was light at the end of a tunnel, and we were extremely sad to get that news.”

Without Ella, the Guanabenz drug trial in Amsterdam did start (again, last June) and is now up to its 8th child enrolled. Heather says doctors won’t be able to quantify any good or bad results until at least a year of participation.

“Even though our daughter isn’t in the trial, any news and information on Vanishing White Matter Disease is still a step forward,” Heather said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed for positive results and Ella’s continued health.”

As for Ella’s health, she will be starting kindergarten in the fall at Barnette Elementary and has been keeping up with weekly therapies.

She and her family recently traveled to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where doctors were pleased, but suggested looking into Botox injections to help relax the muscles in her legs and feet.

“This disease makes Ella’s legs so stiff that we physically cannot bend her legs,” Heather said. “By loosening the muscles doctors hope it will help her walk better. Currently, her main mode of transport is crawling, and her arms gave out recently bruising her chin badly. That was a big wake-up call to us. Often we pretend the disease doesn’t exist, so it doesn’t eat us alive thinking about it all the time, but this was a blaring reminder that it is absolutely affecting Ella.”

Despite the setbacks, Heather said Ella is ready to go to kindergarten and can’t wait to carry a big girl book bag.

“Another good thing we’re looking forward to is something happening in the Lake Norman area,” Heather said. “I recently went out on a limb and entered Ella and me in a ‘Mommy and Me’ fashion show thinking it would be something fun to do, and hoping the group would feature a girl with a disability. To my surprise the shop owner and festival’s producer emailed and said our story touched their hearts and they had to pick us! So, in June, Ella with her red walker, and I with all my pride, will be strutting our stuff down the runway.”

If you’re interested in knowing more about this fashion show, go here >> https://lknfest.com/

“Since we have entered the fashion show these two women and I have become friends and they want to do everything they can to help our family. The event’s producer, Tammy Domenick, made a website for Ella, collected donations for our family, is donating ticket sales proceeds from the fashion show to Ella’s fund. She also partnered when Aloft Hotel in Mooresville to host a karaoke night fundraiser for Ella. She has been an angel! Tammy was a publicist in New York and has a Rolodex of miracles. We’re hopeful to get Ella’s story on a national morning show to spread awareness of VWM disease. To think about telling her story on a large stage gives me hope again. I want to educate.”

Heather says personally, being able to give these experiences to Ella, all while trying to keep her healthy, has been good motivation. For anyone else wanting to follow along on Ella’s journeys, Heather also keeps up a website >> https://amiracleforellarose.com/

“This Momma Heart needs the love,” Heather said. “Thanks for continuing to write about our daughter.”

#MollysKids

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 277 is shut down in both directions in uptown Charlotte as police de-escalate an...
I-277 reopens in Charlotte after early-morning shutdown due to police situation on bridge
Shi Smith
Panthers WR arrested on drug, weapons charges
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Gaston County Police are responding to a call about someone shooting into a vehicle between...
Police looking for suspect vehicle after 19-year-old killed on I-85 in Gaston Co.
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway

Latest News

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in uptown Charlotte for the Get Your Rear In Gear 5K...
Get Your Rear In Gear 5K to be held in uptown Saturday
Students will get clear backpacks on March 29
‘It’s a change for better:’ CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday
CMS students at Cochrane Collegiate Academy receiving clear backpacks next Tuesday
A Charlotte basketball tournament will focus on gun violence education and prevention awareness.
Hoops with a purpose: Charlotte tournament to address gun violence, prevention