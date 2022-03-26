Driver for Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One team has hard hit in qualifying attempt

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Mick Schumacher, one of the two drivers for the Kannapolis-based Haas Formula One race team, was involved in a crash during a qualifying session on Saturday.

Schumacher struck the wall in turn 12 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as teams prepared for Sunday’s 50-lap Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Haas Team posted on social media that “Mick is conscious, out of the car and currently on his way to the medical centre,” later adding “He is physically in a good condition but will be flown by helicopter to hospital for further precautionary check-ups.”

Team Principal Guenther Steiner told Sky Sports that Schumacher was being taken to the hospital as a precaution for a scan and did not appear to have any physical injuries. Steiner said Schumacher had spoken with his mother to let her know that he was okay.

Steiner indicated that the team would likely only have Kevin Magnussen’s car in the race on Sunday. Magnussen managed his second straight top-10 qualifying run as he will start in p10 on Sunday.

“I’ve heard Mick is uninjured which is good and incredible when you see the crash that he had, but the safety is so good with these cars with the fact that you can walk away from a crash like that, it’s impressive,” Magnussen said. “I think he was having a great qualifying session up until that point and he was up for a good result, so he’ll just need to come back and get on the horse and bounce back. We have to be happy with Q3, but the car was better than P10, I didn’t get the most out of it. Honestly my neck just completely broke in Q3 – suddenly it snapped, and I couldn’t hold it. I wasn’t driving well, I think maybe there was a P5 in the car, there’s only half a second up to P5 and my best lap in Q3 was on used tires – and not a great lap as I said. The team had a P5 in it, but I didn’t.”

“A very eventful day for us,” Steiner said. “The best thing is that Mick has apparently no injuries, he’s in the hospital right now and being evaluated by the doctors, so he is in good hands at the moment. There is a possibility that he’ll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital. Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow. Kevin, having not done a lot of practice yesterday, I think he did a fantastic job today getting into Q3. His last run was not as planned but I think that was down to not having enough time on track. We’re still happy with Q3 and P10 tomorrow.”

Other competitors offered their well wishes for Schumacher. The Alfa Romeo F1 Team tweeted “Session stopped under red flag after a big crash from Mick. Most importantly, we truly hope he is OK.” “All of the Team send our best,” tweeted Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Schumacher, 23, is the son of former F1 world champion Michael Schumacher. Schumacher made his Formula One practice debut at the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, driving for Haas in place of Kevin Magnussen.

